BRANNAN, Howard C., 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He retired from Philip Morris in 1986. He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Brannan; former wife, Anne Massengill; son, Howard Brannan Jr.; grandsons, Ryan Brannan and Samuel Brannan; great-grandson, Kolbe Brannan; and brothers, James Brannan and Clifton Brannan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
