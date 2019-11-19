BRANNAN, Howard C., 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He retired from Philip Morris in 1986. He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Brannan; former wife, Anne Massengill; son, Howard Brannan Jr.; grandsons, Ryan Brannan and Samuel Brannan; great-grandson, Kolbe Brannan; and brothers, James Brannan and Clifton Brannan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.