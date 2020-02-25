BRANNOCK, Dorsey Thomas Sr., 89, of Chesterfield, Va., left this earth after a brief battle with cancer on February 22, 2020, to be reunited with his loving wife, Mary, of 52 years, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind to cherish his memory children, Thomas (Lori), Mark (Carrie), Jodi (Michael); eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, a sister; and a companion and loving friend, Peggy Seay. Dorsey was born to Orville and Ada Brannock on November 1, 1930, in Galax, Va. After over 40 years of service he retired from Martin/Whitlow Chevrolet as an auto body mechanic. He retired to the Outer Banks, N.C., on the bay of the Northern Neck before settling back in Chesterfield. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed playing golf, saltwater fishing, duck hunting and most Friday nights you would find him dancing with friends. He was a simple but loving family man and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Dorsey's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment private.View online memorial
