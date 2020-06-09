BRANYON, Myra, 89, of Richmond, Va., died June 2, 2020. She was born October 26, 1930 to Betty and W.M. Connell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Curtis Branyon Sr. She is survived by her four children, Linda Harmes, Suzanne Palmer, James C. Branyon Jr. and Jeffrey Branyon; her grandchildren, Greg Palmer, Drew Branyon, Kyle Branyon and Kim Palmer; and her great-grandchildren, Adele Branyon and Reid Branyon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brandermill Church, Sitter and Barfoot Nursing Home or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at VirginiaCremate.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday