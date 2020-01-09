BRASWELL, Charles D. Jr. "Buddy," 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella; a daughter, Ann; and son, Larry. He is survived by his daughter, Nadine "Bean" Seay; three grandchildren, Sheila, Tab and Jimmy; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Billy and Butch. He is also survived by three devoted friends, Betty, Arvil and Chuck. Buddy loved fast cars, boats and restoring classic cars, this was the passion of his life. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Parkinson's Foundation.View online memorial
