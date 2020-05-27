BRAUBURGER, Mary Ball Shafer, 73, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020. Born on July 16, 1946, in Richmond, Va., she was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Holladay and Virginia Cowart Shafer. Mary Ball graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond, Va. in 1964; received her undergraduate degree in Sociology from Westhampton College University of Richmond in 1969; and her master's of Liberal Arts from Virginia Tech University in 1971. Mary Ball taught Sociology at Mohawk Valley Community College in upstate New York from 1972 to 1974. During that time, her work was published in the Journal of Marriage and Family. Upon moving back to Richmond, she went on to teach at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College until 1997. While there, she served as Advisor for the Honor Society for several years. In her youth, she served as junior queen of the Richmond Garden Club in 1954. She was also an accomplished swimmer for the Westwood Officer's club in Richmond, competing in the Junior Olympics and breaking several state records. She is survived by her children, Mary Virginia Brooks and husband, Andrew, of Richmond, Va. and George Alexander Brauburger and wife, Cameron, of Powhatan, Va. Her greatest blessings were her four grandchildren, Hannah Evans and Teagan Alexandria Brauburger and James Henry and Stuart Alexander Brooks. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Ken Davis, of Atlanta, Ga. and Page and George Frischkorn, of Lottsburg, Va.; two nieces and three nephews. Mary Ball was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air. She spent her retirement years at Brandermill Woods Retirement Community where she made many friends. She never failed to ask her loved ones at each visit, "Did I ever tell you how much I love you?" Her sweet demeanor will be missed by all who knew her, and we will carry her love with us forever. A private funeral service will be held followed by a memorial celebration at a later date.View online memorial
