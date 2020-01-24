BRAXTON, Bessie S., 81, of Ashland, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was a member of Brown Grove Baptist Church for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin (Leroy) Braxton; and mother, Gladys Tarrer. Cherishing her memory are her daughters, Cynthia Jenkins, Carol Banks (Dwight), Leisa Liverpool, Michelle Braxton; grandchildren, Whitney Harris (Byron), Rashad Jenkins, Nia and Nile Liverpool, Latesha, Ishmael and Khidr Banks; great-grandchild, Teshawn Banks; sisters, Edith Trent, Sophie Moses (Alvin); brother, Charles Tarrer; sister-in-law, Diane Tarrer; brother-in-law, Richard Braxton (Hazel); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, and where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
