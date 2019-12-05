BRAXTON, Walker E. Jr., "Bubba," departed this life December 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Braxton; mother, Molly Braxton; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3 p.m.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond firefighter, mother of three, killed in Hopewell homicide on Thanksgiving
-
Michelle Obama to speak in Richmond in March; tickets now on sale
-
Five people shot, one fatally, over 24-hour period in Richmond
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire