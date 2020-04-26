BRAXTON, Walter Augustus, 67, of Richmond, composer, departed this life on April 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Gladys Braxton. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Barbara Ann Boynes; and brother, Howard (LaVerne) Braxton of Richmond; aunts, Marilyn Cunningham and Joyce Gordon, of Richmond; uncle, Daniel Allen (Kathy) of Virginia Beach; and a host of nieces and nephews, devoted cousins and other cherished family and friends. Walter's musical genius was apparent at an early age and his dream of composing and directing an orchestra in Richmond, playing some of his original music, was always with him. May the Heavenly musicians receive him enthusiastically and finally support and respect his artistic brilliance. Memorial donations may be made to your local school's music programs. Many thanks for all expressions of kindness. Online condolences may be directed to lastingmemories.com. Services private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
