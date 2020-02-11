BREDEMEIER, DOUGLAS SR.

BREDEMEIER, Pastor Douglas C. Sr., 70, of Powhatan, entered into Glory "to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" (II Corinthians 5:8b) on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine Bredemeier; and his granddaughter, Abigail Renee' Bredemeier. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Delores Gail, of 52 years; and his sister, Janice Morris (Wayne). He will be deeply missed by his four sons, Douglas Jr. (Vonda), Donald (Diana), Dennis (Katie) and David. He was cherished by his 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another on the way. He studied for the ministry at Tabernacle Baptist Bible Institute. After graduating in 1983, he was the Assistant Pastor at Faith Memorial Baptist Church and taught at Grace Bible School. He pastored Truth Missionary Baptist Church in Moncure, North Carolina, for four years. He had been the pastor of Truth Gospel Chapel for the past 20 years. As a faithful servant of Christ, he proclaimed the Gospel and earnestly contended for the faith. He was a respected electrical inspector in Chesterfield County for 16 years. He was also highly esteemed by the electrical students he taught for ABC VECAP. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Interment will immediately follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Truth Gospel Chapel's Missions Fund, 1717 May Way Dr., Powhatan, Va. 23139.View online memorial
