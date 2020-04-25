BREEDE, William "Will" Joseph Jr., 65, Millboro Springs, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1955, in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late William Joseph Breede Sr. and Ramona Ann Rebar Breede. Mr. Breede was formerly from Richmond but moved to Millboro Springs for his love of the mountains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul F. Breede. He is survived by two brothers, Reginald Francis of Englewood, Florida, Timothy James of Chesterfield, Virginia; two sisters, Robin L. Lyerly (Jimmy) of Midlothian, Virginia, Rhonda J. Weeks (Randy) of Powhatan, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor David George officiating. Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.View online memorial
