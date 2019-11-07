BREEDLOVE, VAUGHAN SR.

BREEDLOVE, Vaughan Edward Sr., 70, of Richmond, died October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Breedlove Brown; stepfather, Russell Brown Jr.; and brother, Willie Breedlove. Surviving are his wife, Judith Brown Breedlove; daughter, Melissa J. Hopkins; three sons, Vaughan E. Jr., Vinton and Vaughan E. III; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 9, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th St. Dr. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Baptist Church Video Ministry or The American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial