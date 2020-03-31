BRENNAN, Michael Thomas, died on March 27, 2020, at his home in Louisa County, Va., at age 47. Mike grew up and was a longtime resident of Henrico County and graduated from Hermitage High School. He was an avid sports fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Redskins, and loved to make others laugh. He was a very loving father and husband his family was his world. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary; his two daughters, Elizabeth and Rachel; his "adopted" daughter, Avery; mother, Donna; father, John; two brothers, Jay (Jeannie) and Sean; twin sister, Michelle (Rob); two of his beloved dogs, Pru and Jackson; along with his nieces and nephews. His memorial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to recent public health events. In lieu of flowers, we are asking friends and family to donate to his fund named "Michael Thomas Brennan Memorial Fund" located on gofundme.com to help support his family with this tragedy.View online memorial
