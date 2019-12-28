BRENNER, John William, 94, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the son of Clarence Samuel and Kathryn Mechling Brenner of Butler, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ann Ziegler Brenner; sisters, Mary Jane Ericson and Helen Louise Dieter. He is survived by his children, Roy Edward Brenner and his wife, Cindy, of Chesterfield, Va., Margaret Ann Brenner Hendricks and her husband, Doug, of Midlothian; grandchildren, Lexi Brenner, Tyler Brenner, Stuart Hendricks and his wife, Bridget and Connor Hendricks; nephew, William Schenck and his wife, Lynn Christopher, of Springfield, Va.; nieces, Becky and Lesa Dieter of Akron, Ohio; nephew, John Ericson and his wife, Linda, of Daytona Beach, Florida. John served as a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WWII and also attended both University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University, earning a chemical engineering degree. He worked for both Dow Chemical Company and his own company, Brenner Technical Sales in Richmond, Va. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Salisbury Country Club. Also, he was a faithful member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Richmond since the 1960s. He loved following Pittsburgh Steelers football, Washington Nationals baseball, traveling with Ann around the world and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was lovingly cared for in his final two years by the incredible staff at Visiting Angels in Midlothian and Spring Arbor Memory Care Cottages of Salisbury. A visitation with John's family will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va., on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in North Side Cemetery in Butler, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
