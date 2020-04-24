BREWER, Alice "Olivia," died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born to George and Alice Knight of Hattiesburg, Mississippi on July 23, 1923. She married Robert Orrin Brewer of Arlington, Virginia in 1947 and moved to Richmond, where she remained until her death. Her husband preceded her in death in 2004. She was a devout Christian and for 66 years was an active member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church, serving in leadership positions both at the church and at Grove Christian School. She was a member of the Virginia Garden Club and Salisbury Country Club. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Knight McGrew of Jackson, Mississippi; four children, Gregory (Laura Lee) of Orlando, Florida, Diane (Alan) Lease, Curtis, James (Maya) of Richmond; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Dale Memorial Park led by her son, the Rt. Rev Gregory Brewer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More of Richmond give.feedmore.org. She was loved by all.View online memorial
