BREWER, Austin Cameron, age 85, of Saluda, Va., passed away on November 30, 2019. Austin was an avid Nascar fan and had served as a flagman for Southside Speedway and Virginia Raceway. He also loved Christmas, bluegrass music and cats. Austin was predeceased by his father, Howard Brewer; mother, Virginia Brooks; stepfather, Winfrey Brooks Sr.; sister, Carolyn Moore; and brother, Winfrey Brooks Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mason Brewer; daughter, Nadine "Deanie" Brewer-Selph (David); brothers, Ray Brooks (Janet) and Mike Brooks (Laurie); stepson, Nathan Garnett (Donna); grandsons, Jed Selph (Kari) and Jesse Selph; stepgrandchildren, Amanda Taylor (Ronnie), Amelia Taylor (Wayne) and Cole Garnett; and five stepgreat-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Remlik Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 952, Urbanna, Va. 23175 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.View online memorial