BRICE, CONNIE

BRICE, Ms. Connie Mae, 57, of Goochland, Va., peacefully entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Tobias Brice Jr.; paternal grandparents, Tobias Brice Sr. and Edmonia Brice; and maternal grandparents, Jesse and Evelynia Garrant. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Annie Mae Brice; son, Brandon LaVor Brice; grandson, Kayden LaVor Brice; siblings, Minister Hazel Allen (Reverend Michael), Tobias Brice III (Dionne), Linda Brice and Jason Brice; nieces and nephews, Terrence Allen (Bridget), Alishea Allen, Shannon Roane (Joseph) and Wilbur (Scooter) Athey Jr.; special friends that she loved like family, Christine Gleason, Jackie Warren, Tracy Kitt, James Shelton, James Hopkins, and the faculty, staff, students and families of Byrd Elementary School. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 (tonight), from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4481 Three Square Road., Goochland, Va. Eulogist Rev. Adlai C. Allen. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial