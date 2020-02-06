BRICE, Katie H., 84, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Brice Sr.; daughters, Shelia Pryor and Alfreda Eppes. She leaves cherished memories to her children, John Brice Jr., William Brice Sr. (Gwen), Deborah Hatcher (Jerome), Aljawana Atkins and Yolanda West; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives; and friends, among them one devoted, Viola Brown. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Thessalonian Baptist Church, 278 Old Country Rd., Mineral, Va. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
