BRICKEY, Carson David, 14, of Mechanicsville, eighth grader at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, walked into the arms of Jesus on March 20, 2020, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a pedestrian accident. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charlie Brickey Sr. and David W. Farthing. Carson is survived by his father, Charlie Brickey Jr.; his mother, Jennifer Brickey (Curtis Nix II); his siblings, Ryan and Taylor Brickey; his maternal grandmother, Janet P. Farthing; and paternal grandmother, Retta Christoph (David); and special aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Travis Brockwell. He is also survived by special friends, Braxton, Hunter, Randy, Parker, Ryland, Brady and many others, as Carson never met a stranger. He had a huge heart, loved the color green, Mexican food, Chick-Fil-A, bringing laughter to others, had a passion for football (#52) and was a diehard Washington Redskins fan. He was a believer in Jesus and was preparing his heart for his first mission trip to Belize this summer with 28:19 Ministries. A private family burial will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 and a public celebration of Carson's joyous life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 28:19 Ministries, c/o St. Matthew's School in Belize, 42 Whispering Pine Lane, Bumpass, Va. 23024. Fly high CarsonFly high.View online memorial
