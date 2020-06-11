BRIDGES, MINISTER MARVIN "COACH B" SR.

BRIDGES, Minister Marvin R. "Coach B" Sr., 65, of Richmond, departed this life on June 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Columbia Bridges; two daughters, Jennifer Bridges and Latesha Thompson; three sons, Marvin Jr. and DeMario Bridges Sr. and Ronson Giggetts; mother, Mary Elizabeth Bridges; a host of grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, five sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
