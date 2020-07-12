BRIDGES, Robert O., age 93, died June 28, 2020. Mr. Bridges resided most of his life in Northern Virginia, then Richmond. Born in 1926, he grew up in Chantilly, graduated from Herndon High and served in the Army Air Corps. In 1948, he married Helen Styer and founded two businesses: R. O. Bridges Ins. and R. O. Bridges Real Estate. In his lifetime, he was a member of: Methodist Church, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Lions Club, founder of the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Manassas and sponsor of Little League teams. He ran Eagle's Nest Lodge B & B in Washington, Va., and raised Polled Hereford cattle. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Bridges; his parents, five siblings; and grandson, William Erin Wood of Richmond. Survived by daughters, Sharon B. Wood, Donna Harris (Bob) of Charlottesville/Richmond, Brenda Cox (Frank) of Charlottesville, Pam Roberts (Mitch) of Darien, Conn.; grandchildren, Justin Harris, Byron Harris (Tyler), Taylor Wood (Kristen), Vaden Cox (Nichole), Austin Cox (Caroline), Kendall Cox, Cabell Cox (Chelsea), Cara Cox (Andrew), Weston Roberts (Bri), Bren Carson (Daniel); and 17 great-grandchildren. Bob was a hardworking, generous man of faith and patriotism, a member of the "Greatest Generation." His children and grandchildren are thankful for his example and legacy. The family thanks his loving caregivers, Ashley Grooms and LaKeisha Grooms and Elmcroft Assisted Living. A private interment of ashes will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to The Covenant School in Charlottesville or Eternity Church in Richmond or Salvation Army.View online memorial
