BRIGGS, Julia M., 80, of Richmond, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Mrs. Briggs was the widow of Gordon M. Briggs; and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Survivors include her three sons, Gordon M. Briggs Jr. (Tara), Jon Briggs (Kathy) and Dwayne Briggs; three granddaughters, Miranda, Cherylann and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Brenna and Anakin; and her brother, David A. Minter. A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…