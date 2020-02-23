BRIGGS, Julia M., 80, of Richmond, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Mrs. Briggs was the widow of Gordon M. Briggs; and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Survivors include her three sons, Gordon M. Briggs Jr. (Tara), Jon Briggs (Kathy) and Dwayne Briggs; three granddaughters, Miranda, Cherylann and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Brenna and Anakin; and her brother, David A. Minter. A memorial gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

