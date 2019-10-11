BRIGHAM, Vivian Alice Gick, 74, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with endometrial cancer. She was born on August 11, 1945, the second of five daughters. Vivian was a true believer in her Christian faith and values and an advocate for sharing, caring and never ever raising her voice. She was a knitting and crocheting extraordinaire. She and her husband, Charles Brigham, became beacons of what true love looks like during a 30-year loving partnership. She was executive secretary to the President and Office Manager for an East coast 45 location automotive repair chain. Her final position was working at Entrust Federal Credit Union in member services, retiring recently after 17 years. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Naomi Gick; and a sister, Harriet Gick. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Charles Brigham; daughter, Michelle Knoop (Jeff); son, Mark Holden; stepdaughter, Diane Brigham-Costa (Bill), whom she called her second daughter; stepson, Steven Brigham; grandchildren, Jillian Knoop, Chase Knoop and Alexis Panteli; sisters, Nancy Flora (Larry) of Phoenix, N.Y., Carolyn Feeman (Dan) of Fulton, N.Y. and Diane Hurd (Walter) of Leesport, Pa. She had the greatest and most wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
