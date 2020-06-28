BRIGHT, Violet Knight, 92, of Chesterfield, Va. Angels came to visit our mother on June 13, 2020, they must have been amazing, for they took her breath away. She was born Violet Bernice Knight April 16, 1928, to Jacob and Gertrude Knight of Fluvanna County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifton Newcomb; daughter, Judy Stroud; grandson, David Stone Jr.; and siblings, Jacob, Eula, Floyd, Cary, Louise, Edward and Hampton. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Wanda Darah and Wendy Stevens; son, David Stone Sr.; lifelong friend and former husband, Meredith (Paul) Stone; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days