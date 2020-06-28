BRIGHT, VIOLET

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT ACROSS THE RICHMOND AND PETERSBURG METRO AREAS...FOR FINE PARTICULATES...FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT. AIR QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO REACH CODE ORANGE...WHICH IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS...AND MEANS INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY AND/OR HEART AILMENTS...OLDER ADULTS...AND CHILDREN SHOULD REDUCE PROLONGED OR HEAVY OUTDOOR EXERTION. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT FINE PARTICULATES CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY STANDARDS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...PLEASE VISIT THE VIRGINIA D E Q AIR QUALITY WEB SITE AT ALL LOWER CASE HTTP://WWW.DEQ.VIRGINIA.GOV/