BRIGHT, Violet Knight, 92, of Chesterfield, Va. Angels came to visit our mother on June 13, 2020, they must have been amazing, for they took her breath away. She was born Violet Bernice Knight April 16, 1928, to Jacob and Gertrude Knight of Fluvanna County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifton Newcomb; daughter, Judy Stroud; grandson, David Stone Jr.; and siblings, Jacob, Eula, Floyd, Cary, Louise, Edward and Hampton. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Wanda Darah and Wendy Stevens; son, David Stone Sr.; lifelong friend and former husband, Meredith (Paul) Stone; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road.

