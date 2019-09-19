BRIGHT, Walter "Sandy" Jr., died on September 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sallie, of 39 years; his son, Andrew (Karen); his daughter, Katie (Liz); his brother, Doug (Gail); his sister, Tricia (David); his grandsons, Nolan and Liam; his granddaughter, Taylor; and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandy graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1969, where he was a member of Key Club and active in football, basketball and track. He was voted "Most Athletic" his senior year. Sandy continued his education at Virginia Tech with a degree in English. Sandy had a very successful career in sales with Orkin, Inc. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, reading, skiing, following Duke basketball, listening to a wide range of music each morning, studying investment strategies, walking his much-loved dogs (Bailey and Angus) and working in the yard. He was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he served in many capacities: lay reader, lay Eucharistic minister, vestry, Endowment Committee, teller, choir, Episcopal Youth Community (EYC), Bridge Club and fund raising dinners. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284. Sandy could not have received better care and compassion from the doctors and nurses on the bone marrow transplant team. Sandy's Celebration of Life will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 9000 St. Martins Lane, Henrico, Va., on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.