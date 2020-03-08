BRINKLEY, James "Brink" Jr., 69, of Henrico, suddenly passed away March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Brinkley; his mother, Alma Irby; brother, David Brinkley. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Dennig (Brian); son, Jeff Brinkley (Ashley); grandchildren, Kyle Dennig, Shauna Montgomery (Chad), Steven Dennig, Kaitlyn Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Joshua Dennig, Tyler Dennig, Alexandria Brinkley, Amelia Brinkley; brother, Patrick Irby; sister, Robin Irby; and other loving family and devoted friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 13, 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of James Brinkley Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before James's Celebration of Life begins.