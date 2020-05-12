BRISTOW, ROBERT

BRISTOW, Mr. Robert Lee, 97, of Colonial Beach, Va., proud WWII veteran and Bronze Star recipient, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1922 and retired from E.I. DuPont in May, 1981. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family. Robert was preceded in death by his two daughters, Eva Gaynell and Virginia Bristow Williams. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Hattie Bristow; sons, Robert (Bobby) Lee Bristow Jr. (Betty), Brian K. Bristow (Dennette), Gary D. Bristow (Shannon), Ben Bristow (Courtney); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vernell Sayler, Hilda Hogge, Dorothy Bohannon; and a brother, Clarence Bristow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or Shriners Hospitals fo Children. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…