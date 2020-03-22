BRITTLE, Gilbert Cephas Jr., 86, of Bowling Green, Virginia, passed away on March 10, 2020. A native of Surry County, Virginia, he was the son of G. Cephas and Catherine Barrett Brittle. He was predeceased by a brother, Earl Thomas Brittle; and is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dale Larkin Brittle; sister, Carolyn Boykin (Nelson); and brother, Charles Brittle (Phyllis); nephews, Kevin Boykin, Thomas Brittle, David Brittle; nieces, Kimberly Eskridge, Carol Ferguson, Robin Hoagland; and several nieces and nephews. Gilbert was born on March 30, 1933, in Dendron, Virginia. He attended Elon College (B.A.), Radford College (M.S.) and pursued post-graduate work at The University of Virginia. Gilbert was a teacher in Sussex and Surry counties and teacher, principal and administrator with the Caroline County Public Schools for more than 30 years. Gilbert served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 in Bamberg, Germany. He was married to Dale Nye Larkin for 54 years. He was a member of St. Asaph's Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, Virginia, where he served on the Vestry. Gilbert retired in 1988 having served 31 years in public education in Virginia. Gilbert was a member and past president of the Caroline Historical Society. He was given their CHS Annual Award in 2017. He was a longtime member of the Bowling Green Lions Club, where he served as president, secretary, treasurer and member of the Dendron Historical Society, where he received the 2014 Golden Spike Award for his many oral history contributions and newsletter publications about the Surry community. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be made in the form of a donation to St. Asaph's Church in Bowling Green, Virginia 22427. Online guestbook is available at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death