BRITTON, Carlyle Parker Jr., "Buck," 85, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris F. Britton; sister, Sandra Saunders; three children, Martha Arliss (Rich Arliss), Philip Britton (Terri Britton) and John Britton (Dale Britton); five grandchildren, Josh Meade, Brandon Britton, Ryan Britton, Audrey Denton and Collin Britton. After graduating from Manchester High School, he enlisted in the Navy. Buck retired with over 40 years of service in the HVAC industry. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Buck was also an active member and past President of ASHRAE, Gesangverein Virginia and Richmond Oktoberfest. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

