BRITTON, Douglas Andrew, 69, of Montross, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia School of Law and was a lifelong UVA sports fan. Those who knew him professionally will remember his commitment to excellence in his work. Family and friends also knew him for his pro bono legal work, his love of cooking and good food and the many times he rescued and rehomed dogs and cats. He is survived by his sister, Lee Britton Henkel of Riner, Va.; and eight cousins. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Carlyle Britton and Judith Wingfield Britton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church cemetery in Montross, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RCC Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 923, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Welch Funeral Home - Montross Chapel
17546 Kings Highway
MONTROSS, VA 22572
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Saint James Episcopal Church
Kings Highway
MONTROSS, VA 22520
