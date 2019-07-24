BROACH, Linwood Stanley, 95, of Richmond, born August 7, 1923, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the widower of Sadie Jannie Allen Broach; also preceded in death by his brother, William; sisters, Dorothy and Rachel. Linwood is survived by his daughters, Rebecca White (Gary), Linda Cluff (Larry); grandchildren, Mark Linwood White (Brianne), Joshua Broach Rhett; great-granddaughter, Lola Isley White. Linwood was a U.S. Army veteran, 26th Infantry, 3rd Army under General Patton from 1944 to 1945, where he was awarded the Purple Heart for a combat injury in Germany. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond for 75 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, in Riverview Cemetery, all veterans are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial