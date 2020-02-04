BROACH, Mable E. Purcell, 104, of Glen Allen, passed away January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ward Broach Sr.; parents, Alfred Jett and Mary Frances Purcell; brothers, Jonnie, Mitchell, Herman, Guy, Herbert, Gilbert and Russell Purcell; and sisters, Clara Thrift and Frances Barns. She is survived by her sons, William Ward "Donnie" Broach Jr. (Elaine) and Joseph Tyler Broach (Barbara); her daughter, Diane B. Plunkett; two grandsons, Sean and Chris (Alma) Plunkett; two great-grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Plunkett; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of The Village at Manor Care on Hilliard Road for their loving care. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, with the family receiving friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Biltmore Baptist Church, 1300 New York Avenue, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where she had been a longtime member.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MABLE BROACH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.