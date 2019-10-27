BROACHE, Elsie Morgan, 90, of Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, passed away October 25, 2019. She was the widow of Raymond F. Broache. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Stuart; her sons, G. Scott Broache and his wife, Margaret and Ray F. Broache Jr.; three granddaughters, Amanda, Erin and Emma; three grandsons, Evan, Logan and Colin; and four great-granddaughters. Elsie spent many years volunteering at Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church, where she worked in the library. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.View online memorial