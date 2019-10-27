BROACHE, ELSIE

BROACHE, Elsie Morgan, 90, of Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, passed away October 25, 2019. She was the widow of Raymond F. Broache. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Stuart; her sons, G. Scott Broache and his wife, Margaret and Ray F. Broache Jr.; three granddaughters, Amanda, Erin and Emma; three grandsons, Evan, Logan and Colin; and four great-granddaughters. Elsie spent many years volunteering at Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church, where she worked in the library. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.

