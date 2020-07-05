BROADBENT, Peter Edwin, of Richmond, died July 3, 2020. He was born June 3, 1919, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Edwin Broadbent and Petronella Vandervoort. He grew up in Elkhart, Indiana, and attended Indiana University, where he was on the freshman basketball team. He graduated from Indiana University with a business degree in June 1942, and went directly to Naval Officer Candidate School at Columbia University. He spent all of World War II assigned to the USS Leedstown, serving in the Pacific campaign as a lieutenant responsible for gunnery and landing craft. He participated in landing craft in beach landings at Kwajalein, Guam, Pelelieu, Leyte, Luzon and Iwo Jima. The Leedstown was one of the first ships to dock in Tokyo after the Japanese surrender. He met Nancy Talbot Norris of Richmond towards the end of the war, and they married in 1946. He commenced a career as a sales representative for various furniture companies, including his wife's family business, Norris Furniture Corporation. He remained in the Naval Reserve, and was assigned to Naval Intelligence. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean War, stationed in New York City and lived on Staten Island with his wife and son. He returned to Richmond after the Korean War and continued a successful career in representing furniture and accessories manufacturers. He then started his own import company for decorative accessories, Peter Broadbent Imports. He retired from the Naval Reserves as a Commander, but kept close ties to the military throughout his life. His wife predeceased him in 1972. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the Country Club of Virginia. An avid golfer and world traveler, he remained active in both pursuits through his 80s. In addition to his wife, Nancy; he was predeceased by his brothers, R. William Broadbent and Bernard R. Broadbent; and his sisters, Marie Case and Marjorie Calloway. His siblings, James H. Broadbent and Patricia Bickart, survive him. He is survived by his son, Peter E. Broadbent Jr. (Mary Anna) of Richmond; daughter, Nancy Talbot Broadbent Casserley (Dominic) of Greenwich, Connecticut; and six grandchildren, Peter E. Broadbent III (Jane), Christopher T. Broadbent (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Cruickshanks (Allan), Edward Casserley, Henry Casserley and Isabel Casserley. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Blaise, McKinley, August, Simon and Harrison Broadbent and Vaughan, Anna and Grace Cruickshanks, who were a delight for him in his later years. As a result of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catherine's School, St. Christopher's School or Collegiate School.View online memorial
