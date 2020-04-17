BROADDUS, DABNEY

BROADDUS, Dabney Todd Jr., of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Sandra Haffield Broaddus; and second wife, Myrna. He is survived by his daughter, Jolyn Broaddus Hooper (Thurman Ray Hooper Jr.); four grandkids, Bradley Reade Childress (Annika), Blair Childress Redman (Vincent), Thurman Ray Hooper III and Jamie Lyn Hooper; and his two great-grandchildren, Emelia Jane Childress and Coby Vincent Redman; his brother, Kenneth Scott Broaddus (Laura); and his lifelong best friend, Arthur Page Schultz. As a brick mason his legacy will live on in his meticulous craftsmanship. Todd enjoyed driving backroads, listening to the sound of beagles run, catching fish, betting on a race horse and raising a garden. Todd led a simple life, finding joy in things far from materialistic. Grounded in his wisdom and common sense, he was a great teacher, husband, friend, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed dearly. Under the circumstances there will be no service at this time. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

