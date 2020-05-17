BROCK, Jeannette Koch, 89, of Gloucester, Virginia, formerly of Richmond, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Frasia "Skeeter" H. Brock; and her parents, Wilhelm and Sterlene Koch. Jeannette is survived by her daughters, Susan West and her husband, Forrest and Kathie Atkinson and her husband, Steve; granddaughters, Cindy West Silliman (William) and Kelsey Atkinson; great-granddaughter, Hannah; great-grandson, Seth; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed reading, tending to her beautiful flowers and especially spending time with her family and friends. Jeannette retired from Columbia Propane and was an active member of Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed, not only by her family but by all who knew her. The family would like to convey our heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support provided by an extensive network of friends and neighbors. We would also like to extend special thanks to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice. Plans for a celebration of her incredible life will be made at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, Va. 23061; Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 1898 Windsor Road, Dutton, Va. 23050; or a charity of your own choosing. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va., is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.