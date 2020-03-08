BROCK, William F., most recently of Bon Air, Va., passed from this life on the fifth of March 2020. He is survived by a son, Dr. William D. Brock; and a daughter, Charmaine Brock McNulty; as well as a son-in-law, Edward McNulty; daughter-inlaw, Patricia L. Winterberger Brock; and two grandsons, David Brock McNulty and Matthew Lee Brock. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, at 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113 on March 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, at 2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, Pa. 18512, where they will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will then take place in the Fairview Memorial Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife, Emma Jane Brock. The family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at 333 North Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.View online memorial
