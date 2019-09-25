BROCKINGTON, Ronald "Ronnie" L., 53, departed this life on September 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Lewis Jr. He is survived by his devoted mother, Viola Poindexter (Arthur); daughters, Ronneisha Redwood and Erica Reid (Anthony Sr.); grandchildren, Omar Ric Edwards, Quiniya Liles, Anthony Jr. and Harper Reid; sisters, Sherida Johnson (Ronnie) and Tanya Carter; brother, Aaron Brockington Sr. (Ignacia); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Body rests at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. Viewing on Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m., where funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 27. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial