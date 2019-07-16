BRODECKI, Boleslaw "Bud" Henry, 97, died July 14, 2019, in his home in Rockville, Md. Bud, a Holocaust survivor, was born in Warsaw, Poland and spent his childhood and teenage years in what later became the Warsaw Ghetto. He was a humorous and inquiring kid, played soccer, ice hockey, and was a competitive bicycle racer. As a young teenager he was interested in electronics and made a radio. His lifestyle came to a crashing end with the outbreak of WWII and the beginning of the Holocaust, when he and his family were forced into slavery in German concentration camps. Bud survived brutal forced-labor conditions in Nazi concentration and death camps, including Mauthausen and Auschwitz. He was liberated by Allied troops from the Theresienstadt camp. By the end of the war, the Nazis had murdered his entire family. After liberation, Bud was a refugee in the Landsberg, Germany Displaced Persons Camp where he met his wife, Zosia (Sonia) Piekarska. Sonia, from Sosnowiec, Poland, had survived harsh forced-labor conditions in several concentration camps. Nearly everyone in her family was murdered in the Holocaust. In 1949, Bud and Sonia immigrated with a young son to Richmond, Virginia, where they lived and raised a family. Bud continued his interest in electronics and was one of the first employees at Wards TV, which later became Circuit City. In 1961, he founded Colony TV Sales and Service. Bud was an advocate for his industry and was founder and a president of the Virginia Electronics Association. Bud dedicated his life to Holocaust remembrance, and with his wife, Sonia, spoke regularly in Richmond schools and synagogues to educate people about the Holocaust. He received hundreds of letters from students and educators thanking him for sharing his story and inspiring them. He was the subject of numerous newspaper articles and TV appearances in Richmond and Washington, D.C. Bud was loved and admired. He was known for his sense of humor and love of life and people. He was involved in community service, helping others, for example by purchasing blocks of tickets and taking groups of disadvantaged children to baseball games. After seeing a photo of an American soldier who died in WWII, he was moved to create an annual wreath laying ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial so Holocaust survivors could thank the American soldiers who fought to help end the war. Bud was active in the Virginia Holocaust Museum. Bud was a president of the New American Club which was made up of Holocaust survivors and Jews from Europe. Bud loved music. He played the accordion, piano, organ and violin. In retirement he became a popular disco dancer dancing nightly and was a fixture at clubs in Richmond into his late 80s. When he was in his 60s he met Jack Lemmon while dancing and was invited to be an extra in one of his movies. He ultimately became a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Bud's sense of humor persisted throughout his life and he told jokes during his final days. His oral history can be accessed by visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum website, ushmm.org or visiting the Brodecki Family archives at the Virginia Holocaust Museum. Bud is survived by his wife of 73 years, Sonia; children, Joseph (Shelley) Brodecki, Maria Brodecki, Roma Brodecki and Deborah Rugar; three grandchildren, Talia, Ariella and Dylan; and two great grandchildren, Eliana and Noa. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Donations can be made in his memory to the Virginia Holocaust Memorial, Richmond, Virginia, 2000 E. Cary St., or to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.View online memorial