BRODECKI, Maria Felicia, 70, passed away on June 21, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Maria was a daughter of Holocaust survivors Boleslaw H. (Bud) and Sonia Z. Brodecki, who both passed away within the past year. Maria was born October 11, 1949 in Richmond, Va., one month after her parents arrived from a WWII displaced persons refugee camp in Germany after surviving the Holocaust in German concentration camps. Maria was raised in a loving home that embraced diversity and inclusion. Taught to see the good in everyone, Maria carried these values throughout her life. Her ideals of equality, kindness and love for everyone were ever present in her relationships and how she treated people. Maria retired after 25 years of employment with A.H. Robins Company. In retirement, she cultivated a highly admired, beautiful garden, cared for her elderly parents and enjoyed the company of family and friends. She loved all animalsespecially dogs. Maria kept a ready supply of treats for furry visitors. Maria's intelligence, kindness, beauty and quick wit always drew in many friends and suitors. Maria is survived by her brother, Joe Brodecki (Shelley); sisters, Roma Brodecki and Debbie Rugar; as well as two nieces, a nephew and three great-nieces. Virtual shiva will be scheduled. Contributions can be made in her name to the Virginia Holocaust Museum, 2000 East Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23223 or at https://www.vaholocaust.org/support-us/.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue