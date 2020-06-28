BROGDON, Ann Davis, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter on June 26, 2020. Ann is survived by her daughter, Barrett Brogdon Lambdin of Richmond, Virginia; stepson, Mark Lindsey Brogdon of Union, New Jersey; mother-in-law, Betty Brogdon of Severn, Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Causey Davis Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; and two nephews, Edward Causey Davis III and 1st Lt. Hunter B. Davis, USAF. Ann was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Causey Davis Sr. of Richmond, Virginia; and her husband of 44 years, A. Franklin Brogdon, former Senior Vice President of Morgan Stanley, President of the Auxiliary Board of Volunteers at St. Mary's Hospital, Volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, member of the Virginia State Bar Clients' Protection Fund Board, volunteer at IVNA and member of The Commonwealth Club. Ann was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Harcum College. She was also a member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, Tuckahoe Artist's Association and Windsor Farms Garden Club. She was an oil painter of the self-proclaimed "Plein-Air Fauvism" movement and painted under the name, "Boca." Her husband framed her canvases. Her catalog raisonne contains over 100 works of paintings, sketches and sculptures. In keeping with her wishes, Ann will rejoin the love of her life, Frank; and family dog, Corona, at Hollywood Cemetery, in a private family celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to do so are encouraged to support and contribute to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23236.View online memorial
