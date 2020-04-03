BRONNER, Hilda Alice Dameron, of Warsaw, 93, peacefully passed away on March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton Ralph Dameron and Louise Francis Bryant; sister, Margarete (Melvin Albert); brother, Ralph (Francis Franklin); and her husband of 72 years, Herbert Benjamin Bronner. She is survived by her sisters, Mabel (Robert Franklin) and Anne (Daniel Finnegan); her five children, Carole Ellen (Peter Baron), Jon Benjamin (Belle Bain), Sara Elizabeth (Christer Sandstedt), Timothy Dameron (Debra Schrodt) and Christopher Herbert (Cindy MacKendrie). Additionally, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She spent her working career at the Northern Neck State Bank, and was active in many civic activities, including the DAR, community chorus, American Cancer Society and served in her church as pianist, organist and choir director. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church General Fund, Emmerton, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later time.View online memorial
