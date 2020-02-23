BRONZA, ANTHONY SR.

BRONZA, Mr. Anthony Stephen Sr. Tony passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Anthony and his wife, Corinna; and grandchildren, Andres and Lola. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jackie. Tony was a true family man, always spirited, supportive and loving to his family and friends. He was proud to be known as Babu by his grandchildren and their many friends, and enjoyed going to their activities and soccer games. He loved live music, going to spring training, the beach and a good martini. Rest In Peace Tony, you were a good man!View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase announces run for governor
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery lots available. Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, VA. Garden of the Apostles, sec…