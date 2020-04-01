BROOKEN, Ralph S., affectionately known as Stanley, went on home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted sister-in-law, Lois Brooken; and two nieces, Elissa (Brent) Berkeley and Deloris (James) Gary. He also leaves to cherish his loving memories his great-niece, Tyshawna Brooken; and great-nephew, Ja'Von Gary; and son, Shawn TeAir Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RALPH BROOKEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.