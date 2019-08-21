BROOKEN, Ryland E., 72, of Walkerton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lois A. Brooken; his children, Alton Brooken, Elissa "Donna" Berkeley, Deloris Brooken-Gary; a brother, Ralph Stanley Brooken; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3110 Rosemount Rd., Walkerton, Va.View online memorial