BROOKMAN, Barbara Ann, 75, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, David and Margaret Lewis; and by her much loved special needs son, Sean Gavin Brookman. She is survived by her husband, Richard R. Brookman, MD; her daughters, Mandi Kinney (husband, Michael) and Lara Westbrook; her grandchildren, Lexi and Anora Westbrook; and her brother, David Lewis Jr.; as well as numerous cousins. Barbara was an extremely loving and devoted spouse, mother and grandmother. Barbara graduated from Orange County Community College with an ADN degree in nursing, was a licensed RN and worked as a pediatric nurse, including at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, N.Y., where she met Richard, her love for the next 50 years. After Sean's birth, she became involved in support groups for parents of special needs children in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon moving to Richmond, she co-founded and was coordinator for Parent-to-Parent of Greater Richmond, affiliated with VCU. She served on several boards and committees, including chairing the Special Education Advisory Committee for Henrico Public Schools. She was a puppeteer for Kids on the Block sponsored by the Richmond Area ARC. Following Sean's untimely death at age 23, Barbara worked part-time in several retail venues. Recently, she provided child care at a local Jazzercise and was a fitness coach at Curves. For the past 24 years, she had been an intense lover of cats, a cat rescuer, a very talented crafter and seamstress and an avid collector of dolls and accessories, especially Ginny, Pam and Ginger dolls. Interment will be private, memorial arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the cat or dog rescue organization of your choice.View online memorial
