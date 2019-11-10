BROOKS, Emma Johnston, 90, of Ashland, was called home on November 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Brooks Jr. "Billy." Emma is survived by her children, Nancy, Janice, Carolyn, Charles and Lisa (David); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and brother, Pete Johnston (Joyce). We would like to thank everyone from Autumn Care and AseraCare Hospice for the love and care provided to Mom. A service is being held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 491, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial