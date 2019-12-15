BROOKS, GEORGE "LYNN"

BROOKS, George Linwood "Lynn," age 91, of Glen Allen, went home to the Lord on December 7, 2019. Lynn worked for Columbia Gas, retiring as the Manager of Land and Engineering in 1992 to play with his grandchildren. He enjoyed cheering for the Yankees, the Redskins and all teams of his children and grandkids. Lynn was a faithful member of his church, serving in many positions and was one of the founders of the Joy Boys. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane Wood Brooks; two daughters, Nancy Walker and her husband, Mark and Susan Brooks Diggles and her husband, Bob; three grandchildren, Tom Walker, Sarah Barry and her husband, Dickson and Evan Diggles; and one sister, Anne Schools. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Road, Richmond. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lakeside United Methodist Church and designated for the music program.View online memorial