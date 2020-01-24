BROOKS, Grayland A., 62, of Richmond, died January 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Brooks. Surviving are his wife, Valerie Brooks; five children, Joseph Jackson, Shawn Brooks, Grayland D. Brooks, Latasha Brooks and Santresa Greenidge; two stepchildren, Stephanie Turner and Justin Turner; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother, Alberta Brooks; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Jacqueline Lightfoot officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GRAYLAND BROOKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.