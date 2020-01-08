BROOKS, Jayshon Malik, 24, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Lukita James; father, Tony Brooks; siblings, Marquis James, Tyequan, Michael, Kevaughn and Marcus Brooks; grandmothers, Roszela Smith and Sherleen Bright; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAYSHON BROOKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.