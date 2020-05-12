BROOKS, JOHN

BROOKS, John Walter Jr., 89, of Richmond, entered eternal rest Thursday, May 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marian Elizabeth Brooks; three stepchildren, 32 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five godchildren, sister, brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Thursday, May 14, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Sylvester Turner officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

